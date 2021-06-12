LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits Market Cap of $26.96 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $26.96 million and $1.11 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00196210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.01119965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.36 or 1.00217155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

