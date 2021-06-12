Lead Wallet (LEAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $300,505.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $300,505.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00168402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.01121818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.67 or 1.00282958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

