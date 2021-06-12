Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

LVHD stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

