Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.51. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 40,024 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.598 dividend. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.