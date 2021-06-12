Lethean Tops One Day Volume of $4,479.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $4,479.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,776.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.64 or 0.06732516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.53 or 0.01636643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00455310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.00684378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00456502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040458 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

