Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

LEVL opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

