LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $717.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.63 million and the lowest is $642.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of LGIH opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,620 shares of company stock worth $7,898,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.