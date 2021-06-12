LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $154,684.00 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

