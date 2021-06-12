Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.84.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,786.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,042 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.