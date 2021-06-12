Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life Clips stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,765,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,796,836. Life Clips has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

