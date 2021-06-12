Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LFER traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 153,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Life On Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
Life On Earth Company Profile
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.