Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LFER traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 153,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. Life On Earth has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

