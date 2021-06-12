Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 60.8% in May

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $16.62 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $175,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

