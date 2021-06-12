Lightning Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $8.89 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006396 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $308,775.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00449756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

