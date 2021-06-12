Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $267,881.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00006645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00454147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.