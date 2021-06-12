LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,335,237 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

