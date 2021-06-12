Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $667,765.19 and $654.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.