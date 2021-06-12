LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20.40 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $31,279.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,039,296,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,878,045 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.