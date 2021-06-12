Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.