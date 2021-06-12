LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0177 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $18,864.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

