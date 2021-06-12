Liquidity Network Achieves Market Cap of $454,874.25 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $454,874.25 and approximately $79,780.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

