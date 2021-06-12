Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $309,403.00

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $725.03 million and $309,403.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00801668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.81 or 0.08354202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086861 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

