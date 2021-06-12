Lisk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.87 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $363.78 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003199 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,223,401 coins and its circulating supply is 128,293,133 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

