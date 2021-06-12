Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $161.49 or 0.00454676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.78 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

