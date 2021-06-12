Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $265,387.83 and approximately $817.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,212.83 or 0.99752750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00032605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009548 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.