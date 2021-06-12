Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.