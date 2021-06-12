LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

