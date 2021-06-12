Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 59

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

LLOY opened at GBX 48.40 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.09.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have bought 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

