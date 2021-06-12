LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $80.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00145844 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.40 or 0.00715715 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.