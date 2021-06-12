LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $8.90 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $133.11 million and $65,562.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00024775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.