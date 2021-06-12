LockTrip Market Cap Tops $131.71 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $131.71 million and $68,545.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00025181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

