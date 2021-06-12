Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.70 or 0.06751133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.73 or 0.01634313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.45 or 0.00455277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.36 or 0.00694593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00451171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00356929 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

