Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CHNA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

