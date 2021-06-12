London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the May 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,042,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LNSTY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 99,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

