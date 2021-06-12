Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.98 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.98 million and approximately $37.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.