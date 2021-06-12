Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00173524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00195287 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.01102581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,885.86 or 1.00146772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.