Lossless Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1.41 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,737,945 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

