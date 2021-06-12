Lossless Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00173682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01137431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,714.70 or 0.99669766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,768,943 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.