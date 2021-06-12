LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.50. LSI Industries shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 87,628 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.91.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.