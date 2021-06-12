LTO Network (LTO) Price Up 6.8% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $63.53 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00787618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.27 or 0.08272688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,247 coins and its circulating supply is 282,666,319 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

