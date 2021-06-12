LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $34,918.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00797357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.34 or 0.08277341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00086811 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,685,777 coins and its circulating supply is 89,909,469 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

