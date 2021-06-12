Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.40 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $334.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.