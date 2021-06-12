Lunyr 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,043.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $377,282.37 and approximately $6,043.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

