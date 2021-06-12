Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the May 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.