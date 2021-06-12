LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,482.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,892.26 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00369174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.00456047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00829392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003508 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,489,027 coins and its circulating supply is 11,481,794 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

