Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $371,313.29

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $371,313.29 and $222.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.