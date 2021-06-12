Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,820 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up 2.9% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Magnite worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magnite by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 1,638,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

