MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Tops $6.12 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $770,204.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

