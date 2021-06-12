MahaDAO Market Cap Tops $5.91 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $688,474.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.48 or 0.00009960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

