Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in May

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $$22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.
Maisons du Monde Company Profile
