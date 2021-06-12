Man Group’s (EMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.84. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.95 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

